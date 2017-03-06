Sanchez dropped after ‘training ground bust-up’

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 6 – Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez may have been dropped from the starting XI for Saturday’s crucial clash with Liverpool after a dressing room bust up, according to reports.

A story in the Guardian suggests that Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger may have kept the Chile star on the bench after he was involved in a “slanging match” with teammates following an incident with another player in training that led him to walk out of the session.

Wenger came in for criticism for leaving out the Gunners’ top scorer for the game at Anfield, but it appears that the Frenchman was acting in the interest of team harmony.

He told reporters after the match that Sanchez had been left out as Arsenal wanted to use the aerial prowess of Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck, although now it seems that there was another reason behind the decision.

Sanchez has appeared increasingly frustrated on the pitch in recent weeks with Arsenal’s loss of domestic form and their near certain exit from the Champions League following a 5-1 first leg defeat to Bayern Munich.

Wenger is also said to be unhappy with the former Barcelona star after he turned on his teammates during the Bayern defeat.

The Chilean has been stalling on signing a new contract and with his relationship with teammates and the manager now apparently strained, a summer move from the Emirates appears increasingly likely.

Paris Saint Germain and Juventus are said to be interested in Sanchez and prepared to meet his £300,000 per week wage demands.