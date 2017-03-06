You are here:

England clinch Windies series with four-wicket win

England’s cricketer Joe Root plays a shot during the second of the three-match One Day International series between England and West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in St. John’s, Antigua, on March 5, 2017 © AFP / Jewel SAMAD

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda, Mar 6England defeated West Indies by four wickets on Sunday to win the second one-day international and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 226 to win at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, England reached their target in the 49th over with Joe Root top-scoring with 90 not out. Chris Woakes made an unbeaten 68 while opener Jason Roy hit 52.

West Indies were dismissed for 225 off 47.5 overs with Jason Mohammed top-scoring with 50 while seamer Liam Plunkett was England’s best bowler with 3-32.

England won the first match by 45 runs at the same venue on Friday while the third and final game takes place in Barbados on Thursday.

