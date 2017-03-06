Allegri pours cold water on Gunners rumours

Shares

TURIN, Italy Mar 6 – Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri has categorically denied he is in line to replace Arsene Wenger as manager of Arsenal next season.

Speculation regarding the future of the Gunners boss is increasing on an almost daily basis. His current contract expires at the end of this season, coupled with the Gunners poor form of late and no talk of a renewal on the horizon has led to rumours this may be his last campaign at the Emirates.

The British football media has jumped on a rumour that Allegri has struck a verbal agreement to replace Wenger, but the man himself has now denied any such deal is in place.

“I repeat what I have already said before, it’s not true,” he was quoted saying by Sky Sports. “The second thing, even if there was something in it, the first to know and learn my wish to leave would be Juventus.

“I’m contracted until 2018. I’m not the one to decide my future, Juventus will. It is they who decide because it’s the way I work and have worked previously.”

“When time passes, as we did last year, we will evaluate what to do.

“And if these rumours were true, Juventus would be the first to know and I haven’t talked to Juventus yet.”