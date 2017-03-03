Zoo, Nakumatt included as KPL releases 2017 fixtures

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – The Kenyan Premier League has released fixtures for the 2017 season, including Nakumatt and Zoo Kericho, a definite indication that the league managers have finally inclined to an 18-team league.

The fixtures have two open slots reserved for either Muhoroni Youth, Sofapaka, Vihiga United or KCB whose case is still at the Sports Disputes Tribunal after Sofapaka and Muhoroni appealed the decision to demote them on club licensing grounds.

KPL have released the fixtures after a directive from the tribunal on February 10 which directed that fixtures be drawn without two teams pending the decision.

On Thursday evening, the tribunal through chair John Ohaga instructed that the league managers come before it on Monday to show cause why the fixtures have not been released. It is expected that they will still honor the summon.

According to the fixtures, the league starts on March 11 and will be preceded by the DSTV Super Cup pitting league champions Tusker FC and Gor Mahia which will be played on Sunday March 5 at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Tusker will open their league defense against newly promoted side Nzoia United while another promoted side Nakumatt FC will be away to Bandari in their first fixture in top flight.

Former champions Gor Mahia will be away to another newbie, Kariobangi Sharks. Most of the venues for the opening weekend fixtures have not been confirmed especially with Nyayo and Kasarani Stadia closed for renovation.