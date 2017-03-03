Capital FM, Taifa Stars in football clinic ahead of Road to Anfield regionals

Shares

Capital FM will take on hosts Azania of Tanzania and Coca Cola from Uganda./CAPITAL FM

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Mar 3 – World Champions Capital FM will on Friday afternoon have the opportunity to attend a football clinic with the Tanzanian National Team, Taifa Stars as they prepare for the Standard Chartered Road to Anfield Regional final that will be played on Saturday at the Jakaya Kikwete Park Stadium.

Capital FM arrived in the Tanzanian capital Friday morning and headed straight to the team’s hotel before attending the football clinic in the afternoon at the Jakaya Kikwete Park, graced by Liverpool FC legend John Barnes.

The team skippered by Lassie Atrash was given a warm send off on Thursday evening by Capital Group Limited Managing Director Cyrus Kamau, who challenged the squad to win the tough regional tournament that will grantee them a return to the United Kingdom to defend the world title at Anfield, the home of English Premier League side Liverpool in May.

“I’m sending you to Tanzania to go and bring the trophy. You can do it, I need to see you guys in London again. Just put God first in everything that you do and I have no doubt that you will succeed. I’m so proud with what you have done, continue with the same spirit,” Kamau challenged the squad.

Atrash said the team is in high spirits, exuding confidence that they will succeed.

“There is pressure because we are the World Champions so teams already know us but we are confident we will get a positive result. It’s our wish to return to England and defend our title,” Atrash, a Production Assistant at Capital FM stated.

Capital FM who will represent Kenya in the regional competition after defending the local title last week in Nairobi, will take on hosts Azania of Tanzania and Coca Cola from Uganda.

The winner of the match will earn a fully paid four-day trip to Anfield in May where they will be trained by the Liverpool Academy coaches, then tour the Anfield Stadium as well as watch an English Premier League match live before playing the Standard Chartered Trophy final under floodlights.

The Best Mix of Music team comprises Solomon Okeyo, Jeff Ooko, Alex Isaboke, Atrash, Shaffie Soud, Ali Athman, Timothy Olobulu and Kristian Malumbe.

The technical bench consist of coach Ahmedin Gulu and Team Manager Duncan Kikata assisted by David Muba.