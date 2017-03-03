Bale banned for two games over red card

Shares

MADRID, Spain, Mar 3 – The Spanish football federation on Friday banned Real Madrid star Gareth Bale for two matches for his red card against Las Palmas this week.

Bale was also fined 600 euros (Sh65,000) after he was ordered off for twice kicking out at Jonathan Viera and then pushing the Las Palmas midfielder to the ground during the 3-3 draw on Wednesday.

Bale said after he did not accept he deserved the red card — his first since joining Madrid in 2013. He has apologised to his teammates however.

Bale repeatedly swiped at Viera as the Las Palmas midfielder surged away from him. Viera reacted with a minor push after being awarded a foul. Bale then shoved Viera away with two hands to the chest in front of referee David Fernandez Borbalan who reported the Wales forward for violent conduct.