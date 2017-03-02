Tribunal summons KPL over fixture delay

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2 – The Sports Disputes Tribunal has instructed Kenyan Premier League CEO Jack Oguda and other KPL officials to appear before it on Monday to show cause why the fixtures of the top tier have not been released despite an order by the tribunal Feb 10.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) lawyer Patricia Mitei raised the concern about the failure by the league managers to release fixtures despite an earlier case involving fans in Kisumu crumbled and the orders stopping the league were vacated

Mitei told the tribunal on Thursday the federation copied the orders from Kisumu to KPL accompanied by a letter asking them to release fixtures

Tribunal chairman John Ohaga has also added his disappointment on the failure to release fixtures.

-More to follow-