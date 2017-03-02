Tribunal summons KPL over fixture delay

You are here:

“We are expecting the tribunal to make its ruling on Friday and we hope it will be to our favor. The MoU is very clear that matters of promotion and demotion will be decided by the Joint Executive Committee and their announcement that next season will have 18 teams was new to us,” KPL CEO Jack Oguda added.

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2 – The Sports Disputes Tribunal has instructed Kenyan Premier League CEO Jack Oguda and other KPL officials to appear before it on Monday to show cause why the fixtures of the top tier have not been released despite an order by the tribunal Feb 10.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) lawyer Patricia Mitei raised the concern about the failure by the league managers to release fixtures despite an earlier case involving fans in Kisumu crumbled and the orders stopping the league were vacated

Mitei told the tribunal on Thursday the federation copied the orders from Kisumu to KPL accompanied by a letter asking them to release fixtures

Tribunal chairman John Ohaga has also added his disappointment on the failure to release fixtures.

-More to follow-

