Pep praises Aguero’s ‘best performance’

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, March 2 – Pep Guardiola lauded Sergio Aguero after his brace helped Manchester City knock Huddersfield Town out of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

The Argentine striker scored from the penalty spot and from open play at the Etihad Stadium, as City cruised into the quarter-finals.

“It’s the best performance I’ve ever seen from Sergio,” said Guardiola. “He scored two goals and created a lot of chances. When he plays at that level, he’s unstoppable.”

Leroy Sane had opened the scoring against the Terriers, while Pablo Zabaleta also found the net just before halftime, and Kelechi Iheanacho wrapped it up in added time.

“We scored five goals again, chances arriving and attacking,” Guardiola added. “The people enjoy the way we play.

“I know how complicated the competition can get when you play teams in the Championship.

“If we are able to win against Middlesbrough [in the quarter-finals], we’ll play the semi-final at Wembley.”