Miheso delights in sealing Zambian move

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – Harambee Stars winger Clifton Miheso has put behind his back the woes that befell him at South African club Golden Arrows to seal a one year contract with newly promoted Zambian Premier League club Buildicon FC.

Miheso travelled to Ndola, the base of the Zambian outfit early this week and put pen to paper on his new deal on Thursday afternoon after his first training session.

“I really feel happy with this move because it has been a long time. I really want to put behind what happened in South Africa and look ahead to the future. The work is cut out for me because I have to work hard to get back to top form,” Miheso told Capital Sport from his Zambia base.

He will not be a complete stranger in Zambia as the town also harbors three other Kenyan internationals David Owino, Jesse Were and Teddy Akumu who turn out for Zesco United.

“Getting around town hasn’t been hard because the three are here. It won’t be much of a problem settling down. I have been with the team and they have welcomed me very well. I like everything here and hopefully I can get down to business and do what I do best,” Miheso added.

The speedy winger who can play either as a left wingback or offensive left winger moved to South Africa from AFC Leopards in July last year, but was forced to leave the club after allegedly being forced to sign a termination letter with a gun held to his head.

The case is still being pursued by the South African Professional Players Union (SAFPU) while it has also been taken up to FIFA.

Before joining Leopards at the beginning of 2016, Miheso who also played for Sofapaka and Thika United had turned out for Finnish club VPS before leaving after a full season.

Meanwhile, another Harambee Stars winger Paul ‘Maldez’ Were is in Finland with Miheso’s former side VPS attending trials with hope of securing a deal.

Were who also had a stint in South Africa terminated mutually a contract with Greek side Acharnaikos just five months after joining from AEL Kalloni.