NSL kicks-off Sat as KPL remains in the cold

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – The second tier National Super League will kick-off this weekend with nine matches on the cards, even as the country continues to wait for the release of the Kenyan Premier League fixtures.

The Sports Disputes Tribunal had earlier directed the KPL to release a 16-team fixture without neither Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka nor Vihiga United and KCB who are fighting for the two slots to the top tier.

However, a Kisumu court put on hold the execution of the same after a petition by Muhoroni and Sofapaka fans over their demotion on club licensing grounds, but the same was thrown out after the orders were vacated.

However, KPL have said they have not received the vacating orders from the high court.

“As up to now, we have not been served with the orders to release fixtures. We can only do so when we receive the relevant documents,” KPL CEO Jack Oguda told Capital Sport.

Football Kenya Federation president in an earlier interview had said they had written to KPL asking them to release the fixtures. The Sofapaka and Muhoroni case will be heard at the Sports Tribunal on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, attention will be on the National Super League which will have 19 teams with one, Oserian having been demoted on club licensing ground. The released fixtures have also included two extra slots which will be filled once the case at the tribunal is determined.

Nairobi City Stars will start their life in the second tier in Mombasa when they play Modern Coast Rangers at the Mbaraki Complex. The Kawangware based side, demoted last season from the top tier have enlisted an experienced technical bench as they look to make a swift return to the KPL.

The coaching team will be led by immediate former Ulinzi Stars head coach Robert Matano, deputized by two former Ulinzi Stars players Tom Ogweno and Hussein Mohammed.

Chairman Peter Jabuya is confident the team will return to top flight in 2018.

“We have put together a very strong technical bench and an equally strong playing unit so I am very confident that next season we will be back to the league,” Jabuya said.

Ushuru who were relegated alongside City Stars will have to wait until March 11 for their first match of the season when they will host newly promoted Administration Police FC at the Camp Toyoyo Ground.

NSL Weekend Fixtures:

Saturday: Nakuru All Stars v Kibera Black Stars (Afraha Stadium), Administration Police FC v Bidco United (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos), Agro Chemical v Kenya Police (Kisumu), Isibania v Team X (Awendo)

Sunday: GFE 105 v Team Y (Kip Keino), Nairobi Stima v Mosca, Wazito v Talanta (Camp Toyoyo), St Josephs v Palos (Afraha), Modern Coast v Nairobi City Stars (Mbaraki Complex).