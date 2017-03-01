Driftwood to kick-off 2017 National 7s Series

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 1 – Unlike its tradition, Mombasa’s Driftwood Sevens will get the 2017 Kenya Rugby Union National Sevens Series underway on the weekend of July 22.

It will be followed by the Mwangi Kabeberi leg which usually opens the series but this time the Mwamba RFC organised tournament will be held on the weekend of July 29 at the Nairobi Railways Club.

The Series will then take a one month break that has been necessitated by the country’s General Elections in August before resuming September 2 with the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru.

The fourth leg of the series that is yet to be confirmed takes place on September 9 with the last two legs, the Christie Sevens in Nairobi and the Dala Sevens in Kisumu taking place on the weekend of September 23 and 30 respectively.

The Kenya Rugby Union has in the meantime invited its affiliate clubs to place their bids for the fourth round of the series.

2017 National Sevens Series dates

Round 1: Driftwood Sevens, Mombasa – 22nd/23rd July

Round 2: Kabeberi Sevens, Nairobi – 29th/30th July

BREAK

Round 3: Prinsloo Sevens, Nakuru – 2nd/3rd September

Round 4: To be confirmed – 9th/10th September

Round 5: Christie Sevens, Nairobi – 23rd/24rd September

Round 6: Dala Sevens, Kisumu – 30th September/ 1st October