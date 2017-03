Coach Odera names provisional Chipu squad

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 1 – The national Under-20 head coach Paul Odera has named a provisional squad of 41 players to prepare for the 2017 Africa Championship slated for April 17-23 in Madagascar.

Odera has included 13 players who did duty at last year’s Africa U19 Championships in Namibia.

Menengai Cream Homeboyz backrow Steve Otieno who is enjoying a good run of form in the Kenya Cup and Strathmore Leos’ Gabriel Adero who captained the squad last season are some of the returnees.

Others are William Diffu, Roy Wesonga, Mark Mutuku, Stanley Isogol, Charles Tendwa, Brodie Wanjohi, Steve Keter, Jeff Mutuku, Xavier Kipng’etich, Michael Kimwele and James Wanjala.

The squad which will be whittled down closer to the tournament starts training on Sunday March 5.

Kenya U20 Provisional Squad:

William Diffu (Laiser Hill Academy), Roy Wesonga (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Edwin Obae (Resolution Kisii), Emmanuel Silungi ( Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Mark Mutuku (Nondescripts), Stanley Isogol (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Harold Anduvati (Menengai Oilers), Charles Tendwa (South Coast Pirates), Brodie Wanjohi (KCB), Akuei Monate (Top Fry Nakuru), Alvin Okoth (Mwamba), Keith Andai (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Collins Onyango (Top Fry Nakuru), Michael Amolo (EPS Morans), Joshua Macharia (KCB), Marco Shukrani (South Coast Pirates), Bonface Ochieng (SportPesa Quins), Kevin Kerore (Mwamba), Ali Ramtu (South Coast Pirates), Victor Matiko (Menengai Oilers), Derrick Ludenyi (Menengai Oilers), James McGreevy (Hillcrest/Old Ruts RFC England), Steve Keter (KCB), Brian Ochieng (Mwamba), Joshua Amayo (EPS Morans), Andrew Siminyu (St. Mary’s/EPS Morans), Steve Otieno (Menengai Cream Homeboyz), Gabriel Adero (Strathmore Leos), Joseph Musyoki (South Coast Pirates), Jeff Mutuku (Kingswood College South Africa), Joseck Ondong ( Northern Suburbs), Derrick Keyoga (Eldoret Falcons), Erastus Karani (SportPesa Quins), Xavier Kipng’etich (Resolution Impala Saracens), Michael Kimwele (KCB), Dennis Mwangi (Menengai Oilers), Oscar Agutu (South Coast Pirates), Samuel Asati (KCB), James Wanjala (Strathmore Leos), Geoffrey Mugwe (Top Fry Nakuru), Michael Munywa (Resolution Impala Saracens)