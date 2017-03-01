16-year-old Otieno trains with Hull City Academy

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – Despite not kicking a ball in the once in a life time opportunity where the Kenyan Premier League AllStars team played English Premier League development select side Hull City XI, teenager Joshua Otieno remained in the United Kingdom to train with the Under 18 and Under 23.

Otieno, who hardly got a chance to interact with the team as he had joined the KPL AllStars squad late in London, remained in Hull City for some exposure, having missed the opportunity like the rest of the team to train on the EPL side grounds.

Hull City Development Phase Coach Richard O’donnelle, who will be in charge for the sessions, says he will focus on general match preparation and developing possession for training.

Aspects of this will include passing, endurance, mobility, weight of the pass and accuracy among other tactics.

Accompanied by football development manager Patrick Naggi, the Sony Sugar forward will undergo a two-day training with the Hull team.

“I’m excited as this opportunity will help me attain better skills. I don’t feel bad about not taking part in the game, I’m optimistic that there’ll be more opportunities. This is just the beginning,” said an elated Otieno.

The 16-year-old is a Form 3 student at Kakamega High School plays offensive right position and can also play defensive midfield.

The Hull City club begins its programmes from age 7 to 11years (Foundation Phase) and then progresses to the Youth Phase which targets age 12-16 and finally to the 18-23 Professional Development Phase.

The club further categorises the teams by age each with a head coach and supporting staff to facilitate training and development.