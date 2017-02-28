Wenger turns down mega Chinese deal- report

Shares

LONDON, United, Kingdom, Feb 28 – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly turned down a deal worth Sh3.8 billion (£30million)-a-year to become a Chinese Super League boss.

The Frenchman’s contract at the Gunners is up at the end of the season, leaving his future in doubt and it is possible he could leave the club.

However, according to a report in The Telegraph, Wenger has turned down the chance to join a Chinese Super League side on a massive £30million-a-year contract.

Wenger had been sounded out by an unnamed Chinese club due to his current contract uncertainty and was offered a deal worth double what Pep Guardiola is on at Manchester City.

The contract would have seen the 67-year-old become the highest paid manager in the world, however, it seems the Frenchman is keen to manage at the highest level in Europe if he does leave Arsenal.

Wenger does have a two-and-a-half year contract extension on the table, but it remains to be seen if he will take up the option, with discontent and pressure continuing to rise from the Gunner’s faithful over their performances.

Talking about the speculation, Wenger confirmed: “No matter what happens, I will manage next season, whether it’s here or somewhere else. That’s absolutely for sure.”

Arsenal are also on the lookout for a new academy director, with former Rangers boss Mark Warburton a surprise candidate to take over from Andries Jonker who left his role to become Wolfsburg manager on Monday.

Warburton left the Scottish giants in odd fashion and it is unclear if he would be willing to take on an academy role again while he is linked with Championship managerial roles.

He currently has strong links at Arsenal after launching the old NextGen Series youth competition in 2011 and has signed many of their youth talent while at Brentford and Rangers. Sources at Arsenal have told The Telegraph that the club feels he would be perfect for the role and they have held talks over the job.

If he does turn down the job, both Pep Segura, who works in player development at Barcelona and Steve Morrow, current head of scouting at Arsenal, are possible alternatives.