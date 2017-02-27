Wanyama disappointed after Europa exit

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 27 – Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama felt that they were unfortunate against Belgian club Gent in the Europa League clash that they lost on aggregate.

English side Spurs were knocked out of the continental competition after drawing 2-2 with Gent in the round of 32 clash at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Gent, who finished third in Belgian Pro League last season, advanced to the round of 16 after winning 3-2 on aggregate.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be. We couldn’t find that crucial third goal and when KAA Gent broke away to score an equaliser eight minutes from time, realistically it was all over,” Wanyama told club’s official website.

“We still mustered more efforts at goal – 25 in the game in total – but it stayed 2-2 on the night, 3-2 to the Belgians on aggregate.

“We kept believing, we thought we could get something out of the game. But now we’re all disappointed because we’re out of the competition,” he added.

“We showed a lot of character and showed we could do it, even with 10 men. I believe we deserved to win.”

