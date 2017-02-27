Shakava’s own goal sees All-Stars fall to young Hull City XI

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – The Kenyan Premier League All-Stars team fell 2-1 to a young English Premier League select side Hull City XI in an exhibition match played at the KCOM Stadium in United Kingdom on Monday night.

Against a very young developing Hull City side that featured the under-16s, the All-Stars side coached by Harambee Stars tactician Stanley Okumbi went down on the 22nd minute through 16-year-old’s Elliot Holmes header that caught Patrick Matasi unaware at the Kenyan goal.

Gor Mahia defender Harun Shakava scored an own goal in the 65th minute to seal the win for the home team.

Tusker FC midfielder Humphrey Mieno netted All-Stars’ consolation with a long range 28-yard cracker in the dying minute to become the first Kenyan to score at the KCOM Stadium.

Holmes’s goal came from a lovely build-up that saw the Hull City captain Greg Olley curl in a pin-point cross that perfectly landed on the teenager’s head.

Holmes had just been on the pitch for just one-and-a half minute after coming on for Max Sheaf who was stretched off the field and rushed to hospital after colliding with Kenyan defender Wesley Onguso to see the match stopped for over 10 minutes as the doctors attended to him.

The hosts dominated the first half where they came close two minutes after kick-off, but Jaron Bowen saw his shot miss the target by a whisker as the ball rolled over the left corner.

All-Stars thought they could get an opening goal in the sixth minute when Ulinzi Star’s forward John Mark Makawatta was brought down in box to wave for a penalty but he was ignored by the referee.

Approaching the half-hour mark, Matasi was forced to clear a danger through his right foot while on the other end Makwatta squandered an opportunity when he blasted wide with only the keeper to beat.

The Posta Rangers goal keeper was called to action once again when he finger tipped a strong header to deny Josh Tymon for a fruitless corner.

Four minutes before the ten that was added due to the lengthy stop caused by Sheaf’s injury, Cliff Kasuti came close for All-Stars with a well taken shot that was handled by the 17-year-old Hull keeper.

The keeper was at it again, this time with a fantastic save to rescue Makwatta’s thunderbolt.

Okumbi withdrew Gor Mahia midfielder Amos Nondi for experienced Moses ‘Dube’ Odhiambo in the second half and they nearly found the equalizer in the 60th minute when Makwatta set up captain of the day Allan Wanga but the Hull keeper who was having a good day in office came off his line to clear the danger.

However, it was the All-Stars side that found themselves on the receiving end when they soaked in pressure to see Shakava score against his own net in the 65th minute as his side trailed 2-0.

Mieno had himself to blame after squandering a glorious chance to pull one back when he headed a Moses Odhiambo cross wide in front of a goal.

The Hull City side was too good that they could bring on the club’s legend 47-year-old forward Dean Windass to replace goal scorer Holmes.

However, Mieno redeemed himself when he met a Makwatta lovely set up to unleash a screamer that bounced before the young Hull keeper but it was too late as the referee blew the final whistle.