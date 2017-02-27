Lallana is crucial to Liverpool, says Klopp

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 27 – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has emphasized the importance of holding on to midfielder Adam Lallana, after the player signed a new contract last week.

The England international penned a new three-year deal with the Reds after impressing the German tactician this season.

Lallana joined the Merseyside outfit from Southampton for £25 million in 2014 and has since become one of the team’s most valuable players.

“For me it was clear we had to try everything to keep a player like him. He is a very important player for us,” Klopp told the press.

“I heard when I came in what a lot of people had said about him before I came in, but I actually only knew him from Southampton.

“Since I’ve been here he has been a really important player for all our development steps which we made — not only for him personally.

“I have a lot of time together with the players but I am not in the dressing room so you need to have players there too and he is one of them.”