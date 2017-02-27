KRU chairmanship elections set for March 22

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Annual General Meeting will take place March 22 at the RFUEA Ground.

Key on the day’s agenda will be receipt and consideration of the KRU Board Report for the past year, receipt and consideration of the balance sheet and statement of accounts for the past year.

Last in the agenda will be the election of the Chairman and four board members, the appointment of auditors for the forthcoming year as well as the appointment of additional members of the appeals council pursuant to Section 11 of the KRU constitution.

Incumbent Chairman Richard Omwela as well as Directors Ian Mugambi, Rajinder Sembi and Oscar Mango are up for re-election having served a first two year term while Paula Lanco retires after serving two consecutive terms.

Sembi has announced that he will be running for the chairmanship post where he will be looking to oust incumbent Omwela who has served for two years and is up for re-election.

Sembi has been serving in the development committee that is chaired by KRU vice-chairman Thomas Opiyo and maintains he will continue focusing on the development even when elected.

Apart from Omwela, Sembi will be facing former KRU vice-chairman Sasha Mutai who has also shown interest in the position.

-Additional report from Raga House-