We know how to win the league, says Hazard

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 27 – Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard believes the team should draw on their experience of winning the Premier League two years ago as they aim to stay on top of the standings.

The Belgium international claimed the PFA Player of the Year award for his performances during the 2014/15 season, when Jose Mourinho led the Blues to the title.

Under the guidance of manager Antonio Conte, Chelsea are once again on track to claim the silverware, with a 10-point lead over the rest of the field, and Hazard believes they have the experience to do it.

“We are professional,” he told Chelsea’s official website. “We won the league two years ago so we know what to do.

“We have been first for a few months, we want to stay at the top and we have to take it game after game.”

Chelsea maintained their impressive home form at the weekend as they beat Swansea City 3-1 to extend their winning streak at Stamford Bridge to a record-equalling 12 games.