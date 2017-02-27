Kante pays tribute to sacked Ranieri

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 27 – Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has taken to social media to pay tribute to former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri.

Kante played a pivotal role in the heart of the Foxes’ team that won the title under Ranieri last season but moved to Stamford Bridge at the start of this season.

After a difficult start to the season which sees Leicester sitting in the relegation zone after 25 games, the club decided to part company with the Italian mentor on last Thursday.

Writing on twitter, Kante thanked his former manager for what they achieved together last season.

The French international tweeted: “Big thanks with emotion to M. Ranieri for all he has achieved: for the club, for the fans and for me.”

The 25-year-old Kante is on course to win his second consecutive Premier League medal as the Blues are comfortably ahead on the league table, 10 clear of Tottenham Hotspur with 12 matches to play.