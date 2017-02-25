Sacked Ranieri releases heartfelt statement

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 25 – Claudio Ranieri has released a statement following his dismissal as Leicester City manager on Thursday night.

Ranieri was relieved of his position with the Foxes just one point above the relegation zone with 13 Premier League matches left.

Last season, the Italian guided Leicester to one of, if not the most remarkable league victory in the history of the sport, after the club was 5,000-1 to win the title.

Various prominent former footballers and managers had voiced their dismay at the decision to sack Ranieri 10 months after leading the Foxes to the title, and the former Chelsea boss released the following statement on Friday.

“After the euphoria of last season and being crowned Premier League champions all I dreamt of was staying with Leicester City, the club I love, for always,” Ranieri said.

“Sadly, this was not to be. I wish to thank my wife Rosanna and all my family for their never ending support during my time at Leicester.

“My thanks go to Paolo and Andrea who accompanied me on this wonderful journey.

“To Steve Kutner and Franco Granello for bringing me the opportunity to become a champion.

“Mostly, I have to thank Leicester City Football Club. The adventure was amazing and will live with me forever.

“Thank you to all the journalists and the media who came with us and enjoyed reporting on the greatest story in football.

“My heartfelt thanks to everybody at the club, all the players, the staff, everybody who was there and was part of what we achieved.

“But mostly to the supporters. You took me into your hearts from day one and loved me. I love you too.

“No one can ever take away what we together have achieved, and I hope you think about it and smile every day the way I always will.

“It was a time of wonderfulness and happiness that I will never forget. It’s been a pleasure and an honour to be a champion with all of you.”

Leicester’s first match in the post-Ranieri era will be a home clash with Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday night.