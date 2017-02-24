Wazalendo decline Hockey PL promotion

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Wazalendo Youth Hockey club has declined a promotion to the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier League.

The patriots gained promotion to the top tier league last year after finishing second behind Chase Sailors in the second tier KHU national league, but they have since made it clear that the will not be taking part in the top league.

The new development forced league managers to devise new and acceptable means of promotion to fill the vacant slot. It was not immediately established why Wazalendo declined to move up the ladder despite gaining promotion last year.

But either of the four clubs, Multimedia University, Mvita XI, Western Jaguars and Bay Club may gain promotion after they were invited to fight for the single slot in the play off on Friday at the City Park Hockey stadium.

Multimedia, who joined the national league four years ago, will take on Mombasa side MVITA in the opening match to be followed by a clash between Kakamega based Jaguars who will square it out against Kisumu side, Bay Club.

On Saturday, Bay, the youngest side among the group will clash with MVITA as Jaguars entertain the students from Rongai. On Sunday, MVITA faces Jaguar as Multimedia clash with Bay club in the round robin matches.

The league is tentatively set to kick-off next week.

Fridays fixture

Multimedia vs Mvita, Western Jaguars vs Bay Club

Saturday

Bay Club vs MVITA, Western Jaguar vs Multimedia

Sunday

Western Jaguars vs MVITA, Bay Club vs Multimedia