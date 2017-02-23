Cazorla ruled out for season with ankle injury

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 23 – Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

The Spain international has not played since he was forced to come off in the second half of Arsenal’s 6-0 win against Ludogorets in October in the Champions League.

Cazorla has scored two goals for Arsenal this season, against Watford in August and the following month against Southampton.

The 32-year-old joined the Gunners from Malaga for £16.5m in August 2012 and has scored 29 goals in 180 appearances for Arsene Wenger’s side.