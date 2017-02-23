Arsenal have to hate losing, says captain Koscielny

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 23 – Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny believes it is the team’s lack of mental strength that has caused them to come undone against the top teams recently.

The Gunners have failed to win the Premier League for the last 12 seasons, while also exiting the Champions League at the last-16 stage for six seasons running.

A heavy defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie last week followed on the back of disappointing results against Watford and Chelsea in the league.

Koscielny is convinced Arsenal’s squad have the technical quality to compete with the best, but admits they fall short when their mental fortitude is challenged.

“It is a mental problem. We have the technical and physical qualities,” he told RMC Sport.

“We must put in the effort for the whole match. Against the big teams, it takes more than talent.

“It takes more commitment. We are in a complicated situation, [but] we must remain united.

“We must have the hatred of losing.”