Water withdraws from season’s opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Florence Bosire’s return to top flight volleyball was put on hold after Nairobi Water pulled out of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) League opening leg set for March 3 in Nyeri County.

Bosire, who last played a competitive volleyball five years ago before fading off from the court due to a nagging ankle injury, was meant to make her debut for her new club, Water at Kamkunji ground next month.

The former Kenya Prisons setter will now have to wait for another month following the late withdrawal by Nairobi Water from the season’s opener.

Bosire will now return to action in April in front of her new bosses when Water hosts the second leg at Ndakaini dum.

“Due to withdrawal of Nairobi Water team to participate in KVF League first -leg in Nyeri, now on the fixtures, KCB will play Mount Kenya University (MKU) ladies in the first match in the fixtures,” noted KVF national fixtures Secretary, Ismael Chege.

Nairobi Water outsourced Bosire’s experience following a rocky season last year which saw them book a playoff berth in the last leg courtesy of withdrawal of Bungoma County from the league at the tail end of last season.

The team finished the season fourth behind reigning champions Kenya Pipeline, Kenya Prisons and KCB, without winning a single game in Mombasa.

According to sources within the club, Nairobi Water are yet to kick start their preparations due to unavailability of a training venue.

The club was set to play MKU and a revamped KCB who also signed three players from Prisons including second setter Salome Wanjala, Elisheba Chepkemboi and Dorcas Chepleting.

The new changes means KCB and MKU will only have one match when they square it out as Pipeline plays bitter rivals Prisons in the other women’s match.

Former champions General Service Unit will have a date with Nairobi Prisons as Nairobi Water tackles returnees, Forest Rangers in the men’s competition. Rangers will be making a return after withdrawing from the league last season.