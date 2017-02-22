Sergio Aguero wants Man City stay

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Feb 22 – Sergio Aguero has given Manchester City a major boost by admitting he wants to remain with the club while insisting he wasn’t affected by his time on the sidelines.

The Argentinean saw his place in the side taken by recent signing Gabriel Jesus, who may well have played in the Champions League last-16 clash with Monaco on Tuesday night had he not broken a metatarsal in his foot.

As it was, Aguero scored twice to help his side to a fantastic 5-3 win, and remind manager Pep Guardiola that he will score goals when called upon.

Aguero, who is under contract at City until 2020, says he will continue to give his all to the club, as he maintains a good relationship with Guardiola.

He said: “I’ve always said I want to be here at the club, I’ve always said that at the end of the season it won’t be my decision.

“The truth is that with these things it’s the club that handles everything, and obviously it’s always my intention to stay.”

He added: “The truth is we get on very well.

“What he wants, above everything, from all the players is that we push a little more. He’s always asking me for more, more, more.

“Obviously it’s a sacrifice I have to make, that we all have to make, and fortunately tonight it worked and we’ll see if it keeps working in the next game.”

On recently being sidelined, he concluded: “The truth is that those things are for the manager to decide. The only thing I can do is keep fighting to be able to play.

“Fortunately he counted on me, now I have to help the team and show what I can do.

“It’s not over but it’s important that we’re two goals up. If it was one obviously it would be more complicated.”