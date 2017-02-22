Miheso hopes for justice in Golden Arrows saga

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Harambee Stars winger Clifton Miheso hopes justice will be served in his quest to get full compensation from South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Golden Arrows after he was allegedly forced to sign his termination contract by the club’s CEO.

Miheso’s story hit the headlines late January when it was reported masked men brandishing guns forced him to put pen to paper on an agreement to terminate his contract inside the club’s CEO’s office.

The former AFC Leopards, Sofapaka and Thika United winger who has since returned home only wants a full compensation of the six months which remained in his contract.

“The case is currently being handled by my representatives and hopefully we can get justice. It is not good for a footballer to go through such kind of things. Everything caught me by surprise but I know at the end justice will be served,” Miheso told Capital Sport.

The South African Footballers Players Union (SAFPU) has taken up the case and on Tuesday held a demonstration outside the South African Football Association (SAFA) headquarters where FIFA president Gianni Infantino was visiting.

SAFPU who are backed by the World’s Professional Footballers’ Association (FIFPRO) are pressurizing the South African FA to investigate the matter, and ensure Arrows are punished.

“We’ve been in discussions with FIFpro, who is our mother body, to contact FIFA about this matter as well and we will take it forward with FIFA and we will see what happens. We want FIFA to force SAFA to investigate this matter because this is not a matter that must be taken lightly. This is a criminal activity and such cannot happen in our football,” SAFPU deputy general secretary and former Ajax Cape Town midfielder Nhlanhla Shabalala told Kick Off.

According to Miheso who joined Arrows in July last year, he was called into the CEO’s office after training and presented with a termination letter. He adds it caught him by surprise because even the coach reportedly was unaware that the club was going to release him.

He further states that the club was giving him a low compensation for the remainder of the contract and he was shocked when the office was stormed by armed men who forced him to sign the contract which they later took away.

He rushed to a police station where he reported the matter, before plotting on his return home.

“I am working to get a new team and hopefully I get back to action soon. My agent has several offers and we will make a decision soon enough. It was unfortunate whatever happened in South Africa something that slowed down my progress,” the winger offered.

Miheso becomes the second Kenya after Kevin Kimani to sue a South African club for unlawful termination. Kimani has a case at FIFA with Jomo Cosmos.

