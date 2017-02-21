Shaw resigns following FA investigation

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 21 – Sutton United have accepted the resignation of reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw, who is under investigation for potentially breaching betting rules.

The Gambling Commission and Football Association is investigating if there was a breach of betting regulations after the 46-year-old ate a pie during Monday’s FA Cup loss to Arsenal.

A bookmaker had offered odds of 8-1 that Shaw would eat a pie on camera.

“What happened didn’t make us look very professional,” said boss Paul Doswell.

