Shaw resigns following FA investigation

Football
Sutton United’s reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw (C) applauds supporters after the club’s FA Cup fifth round defeat to Arsenal at the Borough Sports Ground, Gander Green Lane in south London on February 20, 2017

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 21 – Sutton United have accepted the resignation of reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw, who is under investigation for potentially breaching betting rules.

The Gambling Commission and Football Association is investigating if there was a breach of betting regulations after the 46-year-old ate a pie during Monday’s FA Cup loss to Arsenal.

A bookmaker had offered odds of 8-1 that Shaw would eat a pie on camera.

“What happened didn’t make us look very professional,” said boss Paul Doswell.

More to follow.

