Toure full of praise for City’s young Guns

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Feb 21 – Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure believes the club’s two young wingers, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, can both become world class under Pep Guardiola.

After a difficult start to life at City following a controversial move from Liverpool 18 months ago, Sterling has started to live up to his £50 million fee under Guardiola’s tutelage.

Sane – a summer recruit from German side Schalke 04 – meanwhile, has developed into a key member of the City squad in recent months.

Speaking to the media prior to City’s match against Monaco in the Champions League on Tuesday, Toure spoke highly of their technical and physical skills.

“If you look at Raheem or Sane, they are so quick. They can diversify the team so well when counter-attacking. So quick with the ball, without the ball. Raheem with the ball, without the ball,” the Ivorian is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

“I think they can be world class. I think for them to participate in Champions League, to be able to play against a big defender, they are going to learn more. I think those guys can make any defence, even in the Premier League or Europa or Champions League, they can make them suffer.

“In training sometimes when Sane or Raheem take me, it is so difficult. They are quick, they aret sharp. When you see them they are hungry, they push them.

“I think you can see, when you compare Raheem from last year to this year, I see a massive change. That is down to [Pep] Guardiola, because now Raheem is full of confidence.”