Rooney back in training ahead of Europa

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Feb 21 – Wayne Rooney has returned to Manchester United training ahead of their Europa League tie with St Etienne on Wednesday.

Rooney has not played for United since February 1 with what United boss Jose Mourinho described as a “small muscular injury.”

On Sunday, after the FA Cup win over Blackburn, Mourinho could only reply “I don’t know” when he was asked about Rooney’s availability for the EFL Cup final against Southampton on Sunday at Wembley.

But hopes of Rooney being available, perhaps even for the game in France, were lifted on Tuesday when he trained at Carrington.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Rooney trained as part of a group of 10 players which also included Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Goalkeeper David de Gea, who was rested for the Blackburn tie, was part of a second United training group but midfielder Ander Herrera did not train – he is suspended for the Saint-Etienne clash.

Defender Phil Jones, who has missed the last four games with a foot injury, was also absent.

By Sky Sports