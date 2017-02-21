Ribery returns to full training with Bayern

Shares

MUNICH, Germany, Feb 21 – Former France international forward Franck Ribery resumed full training with Bayern Munich on Tuesday following injury, his club said.

The 33-year-old took part in his first training session with team-mates following seven weeks out with a thigh problem.

He had trained on Monday too, but alone as the rest of the squad was given the day off.

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti has already suggested Ribery could make his comeback as early as this weekend in Saturday’s Bundesliga clash with Hamburg.

Although frequently injured these last few seasons, Ribery remains a vital cog in Bayern’s attack.

But last season he played in only just over a third of Bayern’s league matches and the year before he featured in less than half.

He’s only scored nine league goals in the last two and a half seasons, short of his single season best of 12 for Bayern in 2011/12.