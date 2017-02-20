Harambee Stars winger Timbe joins Chinese club

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 –Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe has become the second Kenyan footballer after striker Michael Olunga to move to China after joining Second Division club Beijing Renhe for an undisclosed fee.

The announcement was made by his immediate former club Lierse SK on Monday evening, saying though they felt the timing of the transfer was not 100 percent okay, they could not turn down the lucrative offer from Renhe.

The winger permanently joined the Belgian club in July last year after a loan spell from Racing Genk.

“Lierse is aware that the timing for an outgoing transfer is not ideal, but the offer from the Chinese club meant a serious added value and is also important for the financial stability of the club. It is also a great opportunity for the player that the club does not want to deprive him,” the club said in a statement posted on the official website.

It added; “Lierse would finally like to stress that this transfer will not detract the sporting ambitions of the club, where the focus is still on the race for possible promotion to Division 1A.”

The Chinese transfer window closes on January 28 with the new season expected to kick off on March 11. Masika’s first match with the club will be against Shanghai Shenxin.

Beijing Renhe was relegated from the Chinese Super League in 2015 and they finished fourth in last season’s second tier league, missing promotion back to the top. They finished behind Tianjin Quanjian and Olunga’s new club Guizhou Hengfeng who finished first and second.

Their best performance was in 2003 when they won the top tier league. They won the FA Cup in 2013 while in 2014, they were crowned winners of the Super Cup.

Elsewhere, former Gor Mahia midfielder Khalid Aucho is set to join Serbian side Red Star Belgrade on a six month renewable contract after being dropped by South African side Baroka.

Aucho who also played for Tusker FC left Gor for Baroka in June last year, but he was considered surplus to requirement by the South Africans, released while he was on national duty with the Uganda Cranes at the African Cup of Nations.

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic who hailes from Serbia was elated with the news of the midfielder joining one of his boyhood clubs.

He tweeted; “Coming to coach in Africa I had a dream to have a player for my childhood team RED STAR BELGRADE. My dream became reality trough AUCHO KHALID.”