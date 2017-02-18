Ayew eager to make up for lost time

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 18 – Andre Ayew has revealed his frustration at the start he made to his West Ham career but insists he is now injury free and ready to fight for the Hammers’ cause.

West Ham had high hopes for the talented striker when they sighed him from Swansea for a club record fee of £20.5 million in August 2016.

His debut, however, lasted just 35 minutes before he had to be replaced after picking up a thigh injury.

He subsequently missed eight Premier League games before making his comeback – where he admitted he played through some pain as he hadn’t fully recovered.

Ayew then went to play for Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, and now that he is back, and fully fit, the 27-year-old is determined to make up for lost time.

He told the club’s official website: “It was very frustrating the start I had here.

“I think when you come, you have good intentions and want to help the squad.

“Then you get a really bad injury, and even when I got back I still had some pains and I was playing through the pains.

“I was out for two months or maybe three. I knew if I didn’t get injured again, the pain would go and now I’m much, much better and I can help West Ham,” he added.

Reflecting on his time in Gabon with his national side, where Ghana reached the semi-finals, he added: “We weren’t really pleased with the progress, because when you’re Ghana, you are there to win the tournament.

“[But] it was a good tournament and especially for me, coming back from a long injury.

“It was pleasing because I was able to do that and get some minutes and play all the games and get fitter and finish the tournament with no injury.”