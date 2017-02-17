Pochettino admits Spurs are in a ‘bad period’

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 17 – Mauricio Pochettino admits Spurs need to emerge from a “bad period” after suffering a Europa League defeat against Gent.

Spurs were beaten 1-0 by Belgian outfit Genk after an insipid display leaves Pochettino’s side with a tough task for next week’s second leg at Wembley Stadium.

But the loss in the last 32 of the Europa League was only the latest poor result for Spurs, who have won just two of their last six encounters after previously registering a seven game winning streak.

“That is the reality. It sometimes happens,” said manager Pochettino.

“Good and bad things happen. We’ve started now a bad period. I hope, on Sunday, we break that negative run.

“It’s not about confidence. We were wrong with our judgement if we think, because of Liverpool, it’s only about confidence.”

Spurs face London neighbours Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round this weekend, with striker Harry Kane unlikely to be risked after suffering a knock to his knee.

Pochettino played down the severity of that issue, but admits he is likely to shuffle his pack against Fulham.

“We need to refresh the team and we’ll do that. We’ll put out a team with aims to win and be ready again to compete,” he added.