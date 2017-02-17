Carter files doping charge appeal to CAS

Shares

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Feb 16 – Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter has filed an appeal of his recent doping confirmation with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the president of his track club confirmed Thursday.

Bruce James, president of the MVP track club, said the 31-year-old sprinter will push his efforts to CAS to overturn the January 25 sanction imposed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after a retest of his sample from the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

“Yes, we can confirm that Nesta has filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” James said, although he declined to detail on what grounds the appeal was made.

Carter, leadoff man in a powerful Jamaican 4x100m relay team that also included triple world record-holder Usain Bolt, was found to have taken a banned stimulant, methylhexanamine, when the retroactive test was made using updated drug discovery techniques.

As a result, the Jamaicans were stripped of the gold medal won at the Bird’s Nest, costing Bolt the first of his three triple gold medal runs in the 100, 200 and 4x100m relay with Trinidad and Tobago being elevated to the gold medal.

Carter, also part of the Jamaican 2012 Olympic gold medal 4x100m relay team, was third in the 100m at the 2013 IAAF World Championships and a 2012 world indoor 60m runner-up.

Carter was injured for most of last season, returning to competition last week after a 17-month layoff when he ran the anchor leg for the MVP team at a relay carnival in Montego Bay.