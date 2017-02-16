Pochettino dodges Barcelona talk

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 16 – Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino insists he is happy at the north London club, amid talk he is being lined up to replace Luis Enrique in charge of Barcelona.

Pochettino has built a strong reputation over the last few seasons, first with Southampton and now Spurs, helping to elevate both club beyond where they had been before his arrival.

It has been especially noticeable at Tottenham, where he has moulded a strong young squad into fringe title contenders, even though he is yet to win a trophy with the club.

Meanwhile, Enrique’s position is increasingly coming under scrutiny following a 4-0 humbling by Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes in the Champions League round of 16 first leg tie, as well as the fact they are currently trailing rivals Real Madrid in La Liga.

Pochettino is seen as a potential replacement for Enrique, but insists he is committed to the project he started at Spurs.

“It’s important to be focused on the game,” he said, speaking of Thursday’s Europa League round of 32 first leg match against Gent at the Ghelamco Arena on Thursday.

“I can’t say anything about that. I’m at Tottenham. I am very happy, I have four more years on my contract, I’m enjoying an exciting project.

“It’s true it’s not an easy project, but I’m very happy here.”