Musyoki resigns as KPL chair, Rachier takes over

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – In the wake of heightened wars between Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Kenyan Premier League, Tusker FC boss James Musyoki has resigned as KPL chairman, barely two months after assuming the role.

His predecessor Ambrose Rachier (Gor Mahia) will now take over the responsibility which is normally taken up by the chairman of the club that wins the league in the preceding season.

Musyoki has confirmed to Capital Sport that he tendered his resignation to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) board on Wednesday and handed over to Rachier but has refuted claims he has thrown in the towel due to the heightened feuds between the two football bodies.

“I had made the decision long ago and it is only that I have been postponing it. I realized that the role would be taking up much of my time from my businesses and I thought it wise to hand over to someone who would have much more time dedicated to it,” Musyoki said.

FKF and KPL have been locked up in battle over the expansion of the top tier league to an 18-team format as well as the relegation of Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka due to club licensing reasons.

Two previous meetings between the two seeking to unlock the stalemate have failed to take off with Musyoki said to have been unwell. On Thursday afternoon, the two were also supposed to have another meeting but the KPL side was only represented by Rachier.

At the same, Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth have obtained orders from a Kisumu court to stop KPL from drafting fixtures excluding the two clubs as directed by the Sports Disputes Tribunal last week.

The matter which was presented to the court by fans of the two teams is set to be mentioned on February 23 where further directions are expected to be issued. This new development will affect the protracted start of the new season which had been tentatively set for February 25.