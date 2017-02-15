Wanyama named EPL African Player for Jan

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – Harambee Stars skipper and Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama was on Wednesday named the English Premier League (EPL) African Player of the Month for January according to award organizers New African Soccer.

Wanyama won the gong ahead of Nigerian forward Victor Moses who was in great form for his Chelsea team and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

‘Big Vic’ as he is referred by his team-mates has been instrumental for Tottenham, guiding them to third place on the standings and remains title contenders.

In a month where a good few of African players have left their clubs to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations, Wanyama, Moses and Toure have kept the African flag flying with impressive performances for their respective clubs.

Wanyama, who has featured in all matches, was pivot for the Spurs in the month of January where they went unbeaten.

Spurs opened the month with a resounding 4-1 victory against Watford, before demolishing West Bromwich Albion 4-0, then held Manchester City 2-2 the following week before rounding up the month with a goalless draw against relegation threatened Sunderland.

