KNRC scrutineer and navigator passes on

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – The Kenyan rallying fraternity is reeling in shock and disbelief following the death of Steve Mbuthia Wainaina who passed on this morning in a motor accident at Thika Road.

Steve was a navigator and scrutineering in Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) events.

Being an all round sports personality, Steve also played golf at Thika Sports Club. He was an avid follower of professional golf.

The soft spoken navigator made up the team of scrunieers who worked under KMSF Chief Scrutineer Musa Locho.

When not calling the pace notes, Mbuthia navigated a number of KNRC drivers among them Edward Maina in his quest for the KNRC S Class championship aspiration.

Mbuthia was a member of Rallye Sports Club and a student of Abdul Sidi Rally Academy.

The rally fraternity condoled with the family of the deceased.

Kenya Motor Sports Federation Chairman Phineas Kimathi was among those who condoled with the family of the fallen navigator.

“My sincere condolences to the family of the late Steve. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Kimathi.

TwobWheel Drive comoetitor Sammy Nyorri said: “So sad. It’s like a bad dream. So young and energetic, always willing to go that extra mile to assist. RIP bro.”

KMSF’s head of scrutineering Musa Locho said: “Woke up to receive the sad news early this morning. We have lost such young energetic blood, so committed to motorsports in every way. Was my assistant many events and so willing to learn and help. Will miss him dearly. RIP.”

Multiple quad champion: “Steve was a great chap always smiling and laughing..sad news..pole sana to his family. Our prayers are with them.”