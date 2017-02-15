Gyan found guilty of having ‘unethical hair’

Shares

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb 15 – Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has been found guilty of having ‘unethical hair’ under United Arab Emirates Football Association guidelines.

The 31-year-old, who is currently on loan at Arabian Gulf League side Al-Ahbi from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SIPG, has recently returned from the African Cup of Nations in Gabon where he was representing Ghana.

Gyan, who spots a mowhawk and shaved sides, is one of 46 players to have breached the guidelines.

The rules are derived from Islamic teachings, some of which ban ‘Qaza’ hairstyles, which include mohawks, because only part of the head is shaved, leaving other parts unshaven.

Many foreign players moving to Gulf countries to play their football have fallen foul of the rule in recent years.

Last year, goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah was forced into a pre-match haircut pitchside after officials picked up on the design on his head.

Former Sunderland striker Gyan has made eight appearances in the UAE Gulf League, scoring twice.

-By DailyMail-