Bolt crowned Laureus Sportsman of the Year

MONACO, Monaco, Feb 14 – Usain Bolt was crowned as the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year for a fourth time on Tuesday in Monaco.

The Jamaican sprinter secured the accolade ahead of a star-studded list of nominees, including world tennis No. 1 Andy Murray, Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

Elsewhere, United States gymnast Simone Biles won the Sportswoman of the Year gong, beating British cyclist Laura Kenny, swimming sensation Katie Ledecky and track star Allyson Felix.

The event’s official Twitter feed confirmed the winners of the two prestigious individual accolades:

Surprise Premier League champions Leicester City were also recognised, as they picked up the Spirit of Sport prize, as were World Series winners Chicago Cubs, who secured the World Team of the Year award.