Arsenal are united, affirms Koscielny

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 15 – Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny insists his teammates are united in their pursuit to clinch a positive result at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The Gunners have been knocked out at the last-16 stage of the Champions League by Die Roten on three occasions, and will be hoping to claim a quarter-final spot for the first time since the 2009/10 campaign.

Koscielny admitted that Arsenal have gone through some difficult times this season, but believes everyone at the club have pulled together for the trip to Germany.

“We are united, the dressing-room plays well together,” Koscielny told the press, according to ESPN. “You have good and bad moments during a season, but that is when you see how you respond.

“We had bad moments against Watford and Chelsea, but it was very important to come back with a win against Hull on Saturday.

“We know we are capable to win here, though, because we have done it in the past. We know the first game here is very important because we have the second game at home.

“But the first game is really important and we must have a good result tomorrow.”