Sponsors increase coach of the month award cash

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14- Sponsors Fidelity Insurance have increased the monetary incentive for the coach of the month award to Sh75,000 from the current Sh50,000 ahead of the 2017 season.

This is after the insurance firm increased the overall sponsorship perk to Sh1.4mn per season for the new year.

Fidelity managing director, Matthew Koech, touted their desire to develop talent throughout the country by motivating coaches as the reason the insurance firm decided to increase the cash award.

“Despite the challenging economic times in the second year of our sponsorship, I am pleased to announce that Fidelity Insurance has increased the monthly cash award by 50 percent,” remarked Koech.

“Just as we celebrate Kenyan players doing the country proud in foreign leagues, we need to celebrate our coaches when they are sought after to improve the game elsewhere. One way of highlighting their prowess is by clinching the ‘Fidelity Coach of the Month’ award,” added the managing director.

The company partnered with the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) last year on a pilot one-year engagement to award the country’s best top flight coaches each month, mirroring on the success of the player of the month award.

The scheme saw success in its first year with coaches doing their best every month to ensure they ranked among the best.

SJAK president Chris Mbaisi lauded the insurance firm for their commitment to recognize the achievement of coaches in the top tier league, noting that it will go a long way in inspiring them to achieve greater level of success in their careers and for their football clubs.

“Since Fidelity came in to sponsor the award for coaches we have seen an improvement in the standards of coaching no doubt motivated by the award on offer. This increase in the package goes to show the level of confidence Fidelity have in the capacity of our game to develop even further,” Mbaisi offered during the unveiling of the new deal on Tuesday morning.