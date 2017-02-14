Guardiola gets Robben backing

Shares

MUNICH, Germany, Feb 14 – Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben is confident manager Pep Guardiola will be a success at Manchester City, despite the club’s indifferent form this season.

Robben spent three years playing under Guardiola at the Bavarians, before the Spanish mentor left Germany to join City at the start of the current campaign,

The Citizens began the season on the fire, leading many to believe they would walk to the Premier League title in Guardiola’s first season. However, a dip in form in November and December has seen them drop out of the title race and in the midst of a heated battle for a place in the top four with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

“I am not worried about Pep at all,” Robben told The Independent.

“I know his philosophy. I know the way he thinks about football and I also know the Premier League, as I have played there for three years, so I know, with all the teams that are in it, it is very, very difficult.

“Every game is a new battle but what I can see – I have not seen a lot because it is difficult to see a lot of games because we are playing all the time – but the thing I have seen a little bit, you can already see his handwriting… and that is for me something that is very positive.

“You do not [generally] see that so quickly, that you can see the handwriting of the coach and the way they are playing… I do not know [if it is] better but maybe [it is] more attractive than it was before and that is what I say.

“He loves the game, he loves football, he loves attacking football. He wants to have the ball, he wants to play and to me, for players, it is also the best. You want to play football. So, yeah, for me, no negative word about it because I love working with him for the last three years.”