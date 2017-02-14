City striker Gabriel Jesus fractures metatarsal

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Feb 14 – Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus suffered a fractured metatarsal on Monday with fears he could miss the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old Brazil striker limped out of City’s Premier League win at Bournemouth on Monday Night Football after just 13 minutes and underwent tests on Tuesday morning.

The club are unsure how long the player will be sidelined but it could mean him being out of action for up to three months.

A statement from the club read: “Manchester City can confirm Gabriel Jesus suffered a fractured metatarsal during the 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday night.

“He will undergo further examinations in the coming days to establish the extent of his lay-off.

“We wish Gabriel a speedy recovery and we will keep you updated on his progress via the club’s official channels in the coming days.”

Jesus, who has scored three times since arriving at City in January, went down clutching his right foot after chasing a through ball from Raheem Sterling in the early stages of Monday’s match on the south coast.

He appeared to sustain the knock after an earlier challenge by Simon Francis and was replaced by Sergio Aguero.

The news is a blow for City, who resume their Champions League campaign next week as Monaco visit the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Jesus has made an immediate impact at City after joining the club in a £27m deal from Palmeiras in January.

His impressive performances have led to him being selected ahead of top scorer Aguero, sparking fresh speculation over the future of the Argentine, who has scored 154 goals for City since joining the club in 2011.

Aguero, 28, replaced Jesus at Swansea and forced the Tyrone Mings own goal which saw City complete their 2-0 victory and move to second in the Premier League.

The Argentina international is now likely to continue leading the line, although City are not in Premier League action again until March 5. They travel to Huddersfield in the fifth round of the FA Cup this weekend.

