Betway to kit Mathare United in 2017 season

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – Kenyan Premier League side Mathare United have received training kit from their official sponsors online and mobile sports betting operator, Betway Kenya.

The provision of the training equipment that included training bibs, cooler boxes, soccer balls, illuminated field markers and mineral water supplies took place on Tuesday at the team’s training ground Goan Institute.

“At Betway, we recognise the potential of the talented and rising players in this club and we have taken it upon ourselves to make an impact in their lives by giving them support and setting them up to achieve their dreams of becoming professional footballers,” Betway Country Manager Wanja Gikonyo said.

This is not the first initiative Betway has undertaken to help sporting development in Kenya. In 2016, Betway launched a grassroots initiative, The Betway Talent Search, which sought to find, nurture and promote talented footballers across the country.

“We will continue to invest in sports and other initiatives that empower talented people in sport with the aim of developing talent hubs for our national teams and clubs across the country”. Gikonyo added.

Betway partnered with Mathare United late in 2016 as official betting partner and is set to continue with the arrangement heading into the 2017 season that is expected to kick off later this month.

Also present at the ceremony was renowned Kenyan footballer and Betway Brand Ambassador Dennis Oliech, who offered some best-practice guidelines to the players on how to hone their skills and become professional footballers.