Farah to compete in 10,000m in Ostrava

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 13 – Organisers of the Golden Spike have announced that double world and Olympic champion Mo Farah will contest the 10,000m at the IAAF World Challenge meeting on June 28.

The men’s 10,000m will be staged in Ostrava for first time since 2004 when Kenenisa Bekele set a world record of 26:20.31, a mark he bettered by three seconds in 2005.

“It will be my first time to compete in a track 10,000m race in Europe outside a major championship,” said Farah, whose only previous appearance at the meeting was at the 2008 edition when he contested the 5000m.

“I know other athletes ran fast in Ostrava in the past and I hope the weather conditions will be conducive to a good performance,” he added. “My major focus for 2017 is the IAAF World Championships in London and this will be a good opportunity to run fast before then.”

Farah holds the 10,000m European record set 26:46.57, set at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Eugene back in 2011.