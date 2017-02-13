We deserved to win, Antonio Conte says

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 13 – Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said his side deserved to beat Burnley after the Blues were pegged back and forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Pedro gave the visitors an early advantage when he scored in the seventh minute but a superb free-kick from Robbie Brady gave the hosts a vital point.

The draw leaves the London club 10 points clear at the top of the league table with 13 games remaining but Conte was still disappointed they didn’t get maximum points.

The Italian told Sky Sports after the game: “We must be disappointed for this point, because I think that this type of game we could win. It’d a pity because we started very well and created chances, and then the free-kick.

“We keep the situation under control, and also created many chances to score the goal. Maybe we could kill the game, but it didn’t happen, and then a free-kick to draw.

“Then the second half became a physical game, this long ball. We don’t know this type of game, this long ball, second game is not easy to play here against Burnley, who have 29 points now at home after this game in 30 points in total.

“It means that at home they are a strong team. But I think that we deserved to win today.”