Title is Chelsea’s to lose, says Mourinho

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Feb 12- Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho said he believes that Chelsea will win the title given their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Goals from Juan Mata and Anthony Martial gave Mourinho’s side a 2-0 win over Watford, leaving United a point off the top four, but still 11 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Chelsea play Burnley on Sunday, and with 14 games remaining, the former Chelsea boss says he does not believe anyone can catch them.

“Honestly I don’t think so. Why? Because Chelsea are a very good defensive team, they defend very well and defend with lots of players, very good players, and are very well organised.

“I think in this situation, a very defensive team wins the title with counter-attack goals, set pieces goals, and individual goals from talented players. So I don’t think they’re going to let it slip.

“But football is football, you never know.”

Mourinho, meanwhile, was happy with the performance of his own side.

“We needed to win. It was a dangerous game, they are a good team with good and experienced players. They came obviously to defend but when they were losing they tried and were dangerous. It was a difficult match and it’s an important win,” he said.

“We create a lot of chances but don’t score a lot of goals. I’m really happy with the performance, I think in the first half we had periods when we were really brilliant.

“We were organised and defensively worked well so I’m pleased with the clean sheet.”

“The period before the first goal, was almost I say astonishing,” Mourinho said. “Even the crowd were feeling that. The goal had to come because we were playing in a brilliant way

“I am really happy with the players, happy with the points.”