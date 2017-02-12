Klopp: We won’t get carried away

Shares

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Feb 12- Jurgen Klopp refused to get carried away after watching his side beat Tottenham 2-0 on Saturday, saying the Premier League title was still a distant dream.

“We finally started 2017 tonight but we should not go nuts immediately,” the Liverpool manager said.

“What would you think about me now if I said I think we can catch Chelsea?” he asked. “Crazy? Ambitious? Maybe you can believe I am not too interested in that.

“Chelsea do not look at the moment as if they are going to struggle, but if they do someone could still catch them. What we must do now is to win as many of our games as possible.”

Klopp also lavished praise on forward Sadio Mané after the Senegal international scored two first%u2011half goals.

“He could have had more,” Klopp said. “Of course we missed him in January, anyone would, but that’s only part of the truth. We knew we had to show a reaction today, we knew we had to show fight, and we did, right from the start.

“Everyone was waiting for a game like this. Sadio was fantastic, but so were Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino, still sprinting after 90 minutes. Now we have shown what we can still do, we have to use the rest of the season well and maximise our position.”

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, however, was at a loss to explain his team’s slow start

“We began badly and we had a very good team in front of us,” Pochettino said. “You cannot come to a place like this and only start to play when you are two goals down.

“We did have one or two chances at 2-0 but to be honest we didn’t deserve to take too much from the game . We were poor, we lacked aggression. Liverpool deserve all the credit. The truth is they played much better than we did.”

Spurs stayed second despite the loss, although Chelsea can go 12 points clear if they win at Burnley on Sunday. “That gap is already huge, it will be difficult for anyone to catch Chelsea,” Pochettino said. “Liverpool are only a point behind us and now they have a fortnight off to prepare for their next game. We must play in the Europa League and the FA Cup before we get back to the league.”